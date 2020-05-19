Isolated in Utah, in the United States, the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Raulzinho, is worried about a possible return of the NBA in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The athlete, who turned 28 this Tuesday, said during a live of the 360 ​​Forum that he even has a church available to serve as a “court” and try to keep the pace with the ball. But he admitted the fear of not being able to perform well after the confined period.

Raulzinho fears loss of competitiveness due to stoppage due to the pandemic (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Photo: Lance!

The athlete’s girlfriend’s uncle is a bishop and offered the keys to the venue, which is not hosting events, so he could exercise. It is there that he has been trying to distract his mind and kill some of the nostalgia for the sport, despite the limitations.

– I even have access to a church block. I take the key from the bishop, hit my ball, I have no contact with anyone. (The leaders) told me that I don’t even have to go back and advised me not to go back. I’m trying to stay in shape and exercise at home. I try to meditate that I am on the basketball court. Because I end up losing the rhythm. The first weeks were a little difficult, but now I have a routine that keeps me mentally and physically healthier – said the owner.

He warns of the consequences of stopping in such a competitive championship, since other athletes have returned to work.

– I’m even afraid to play again. Will I come back and am I out of shape? Since there are other players who are training. Since I was 16 I have never gone more than two weeks without picking up the basketball. And I have been without training for two months, without playing a 2×2 or 3×3. And there is a little of that fear, it is difficult, there is a doubt in our head – said the player.

Paralyzed since March 11, the American League has already authorized teams to resume activities, if local governments have allowed

the reopening of training centers. But, like Brazil, the United States is going through different stages of the pandemic, according to the region of the country.

The Brazilian’s team, for example, has not yet been able to resume work, but manager Elton Brands signaled that the reopening should happen in a week or two. Even so, there will be no obligation to return.

Although the peak of the disease has already been overcome in some regions, he said that he does not believe in the continuation of the competition at this time. The state of New York has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, with 349,214, followed by New Jersey (148,039) and Illinois (96,485). The number of deaths from the infection rose to 90,000 on Tuesday.

– I find it very difficult for the NBA season to return. I don’t have a fair time for that, but I really believe in the intention. Sport today is a business and moves a lot of money and employs a lot of people. So, if the NBA, which always has positive attitudes towards everything, if it decides to return within a better condition, safely, I think it is valid. It cannot be the business ahead of everything. This moment is proving that what matters most in life is health – declared the athlete, who competed in two editions of the Olympic Games (London-2012 and Rio-2016).

– There are athletes who do not want to play again. Others who have spoken publicly that they want to, like LeBron (James) and Chris Paul. But most are uncomfortable to return now, without medication, without vaccine. This is the general thought, and it is my thought too – added Rauzinho.

See too:

L columnist! analyzes security measures adopted in the return of Alemão and Brazilian football