Raúl’s Real Madrid Castilla kicks off the preseason with a defeat against Xerez

Xerez Deportivo FC, 2: Camacho, Marcelo, Oca, Alvarado, Ocaña, Curro Rivelott, Goma, Javilillo, Bello, Alex Rueda and Mayor. Later, César, Hugo, Manu Castillo, Álex Cruz, Rifat, Antonio Jesús, Brando, Manu Baeza, Jacobo, Pepe Sainz, Juanan, Juan Chaves, Pepe Rincón and Rafa Albert.

Real Madrid Castilla, 1: Luis, Gila, Santos, Obrador, Carrillo, Morante, Manuel Ángel, Peter, Carlos Dotor, Gudjonhsen and Hugo Vallejo. Then, Bruno, Salazar, Jiménez, De la Víbora, Piñeiro, Loren, Sibacha, Edgar, Marvel, Néstor and Gonzalo.

Goals: 1-0 (3 ‘) Javilillo. 2-0 (10 ‘) Major. 2-1 (31 ‘) Hugo Vallejo, from a penalty.

Referee: Hugo Vaca Núñez (Cádiz). He admonished Goma.

Incidents: Encounter corresponding to the Marca Harvest Trophy held in Chapín before 2,000 spectators and for the first time since the pandemic began with fans in Tribuna, Fondo Sur and Preferencia. Playing field in poor condition. Before the game, a minute of silence was observed for the death of Miguel Granados, father of the blue utility worker Jose Granados. Hot night, with 30 degrees at the beginning of the crash.