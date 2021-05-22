Raulian Paiva speaks after departure from UFC Vegas 27

Brazil had a significant loss on the main card of UFC Vegas 27. After being out of the fight due to problems in the weight cut, Raulian Paiva revealed the reasons that left him out of the fight against David dvorak.

In his social networks, the native of Amapa He talked about his departure from the card.

“Sadly, my fight fell off. The reason is that last night, in losing weight, I ended up having a bad time. I was feeling really good. Body and mind were fine, before I started to get dehydrated. I remind myself that I did a sauna, bath and towel session. When I was doing a towel, I felt bad, a huge pain in my chest, in my head. I remember that I woke up in the hospital, I looked to the side without understanding anything, with the devices on my chest and taking medicine. The doctor told me that my blood pressure was low and I was very dehydrated “, explained the Brazilian, in a video posted on his account Instagram.

Out of action Paiva I’m sorry for what just happened. Optimistic, the Brazilian assured that he recovered and thanked the support of the fans.

“I am very sad for not doing my job, and I was preparing for three months. With your head held high always. I am sure that I will return much stronger. I mean I’m fine ”, concluded.

This afternoon, Paiva He was looking to continue his great phase in the Octagon. The flyweight promise has a two-win streak and is currently in 12th position in the ranking led by Deiveson Figueiredo.