Raúl, with offers from Almería and the Eredivise

Raúl García de Haro, top scorer of the Real Betis subsidiary in the last three seasons (he has scored 64 goals since he arrived at the youth team in the summer of 2018) has several clubs interested in taking over his services, either as a loan or transfer, as is the case with Almería or a team from the Eredivise (Dutch First Division), although the Verdiblanco club would only be willing to accept a transfer if it is left with a later buyback option.

The future of Raúl in the Verdiblanco club is not at all clear and must be resolved in the coming days, after the player renewed for the last time in October 2019 until June 2023, with a termination clause of 30 million euros. Manuel Pellegrini took him to the first stage in Switzerland and also to the second in English lands, after Juanmi’s loss due to Covid, but this Wednesday against Derby County he did not give him a minute of play, despite the fact that he employed 20 players in the friendly against Rooney’s squad, in the that at times Betis came to play without any center forward (not Loren, Borja or Raúl himself), with Nabil Fekir as a false nine.

Raúl arrived at Betis in the summer of 2018, from Almería, in exchange for 100,000 euros, which was the amount paid by the Betis club for the then 17-year-old youth – he will turn 21 next November. Now the Almería directed by Francesc Rubi, with whom Raúl made his debut in Primera In September 2019, he intends to take over his services, as he handles offers for his scorer Sadiq and wants to cover his back. Last season, Raúl did not play for a minute under Pellegrini’s orders, hence the player does not look down on an exit so as not to see his projection cut off.

Apart from Almería and other Second Division teams that have been interested in a transfer, Raúl also handles the interest of a Dutch club that plays in the Eredivise (First division), willing to make an offer to Real Betis for his transfer, although the club Verdiblanco, case of sale -which would ease his salary limit- intends to keep a buyback option for a slightly higher amount so as not to lose control over the promising striker, who at the moment counts little in Pellegrini’s plans and is a fixed and Goal guarantee in the subsidiary led by Manel Ruano and will debut in the First RFEF.