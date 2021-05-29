Raúl Velasco goes with everything against Thalia, this happened | Instagram

In recent days, the controversial video has managed to gain popularity on social networks such as TikTok and we will show you why, since it was undoubtedly a quite controversial topic by which the singer Thalia.

In recent days, a video from the year 1990 has gone viral, of the uncomfortable moment in which Thalía was criticized live on the Always on Sunday program by Raúl Velasco, who pointed to the image of the singer and called her “current”.

Words that after a new reflection of the singer’s followers have given much to talk about on social networks.

And it is that the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana”, as well as many of her incredible songs, in addition to talent and charisma, also radiates sensuality, and is recognized from the beginning of her career for her incredible style.

It should be noted that the photographs correspond to the small interview that Thalía had in Always on Sunday in 1990, after finishing what would be her fourth participation in the program and after interpreting her great success “Blue Yellow”.

This is how Raúl Velasco congratulated her for her participation and then proceeded to make an “observation”, which has been pointed out as a criticism by the singer’s followers.

I want to make a very favorable observation: From the day you debuted in the program until now you have had a very great evolution “, the presenter began by saying before harshly criticizing Thalía’s image and that has been pointed out by users as a” critic disguised as flattery. ”

“This outfit that you have now corresponds to that of a young, happy girl … They took off the current that they had put on the first day and now it looks good. Look at you, nothing else,” he said.

Thus, despite the criticism, the singer was calm and smiling at all times and thanked the driver for the “compliments” and the fact was not very important at that time.

However, in recent days, users of social networks have demonstrated against this type of accusation against the image of artists.

On the other hand, recently Thalía remembered her mother 10 years after the departure of Doña Yolanda Miranda, as the singer honored the memory of one of the best women in her life with an endearing photo.

Yolanda Miranda, mother of Thalía and Laura Zapata lost her life on May 27, 2011 as a result of a stroke.

The singer and actress, who have recently found themselves very close to taking care of their grandmother’s health, paid tribute to the woman who gave life to a decade of their death.

A few days after sharing how it is that every day she maintains contact with her grandmother, Thalía shared a photo in which she appears with her mother and accompanied her with an emotional message.

Today my beautiful mother left 10 years ago. I always love you mommy “

One of the comments on Thalía’s publication that attracted the most attention was that of the renowned actress Ludwika Paleta.

My mom was a month gone too dear. I always think of you on these dates “

And in addition to Thalía, Laura Zapata also honored her mother’s memory on social media.

Today my mother Yolanda Miranda Mange is 10 years old. I celebrate your eternal life and thank you for your care from heaven. I ask for a prayer for your eternal rest. RIP”

As you may remember, when Thalía went through the bitter pill of losing her mother, the singer took refuge in music and wrote a song inspired by her.

It is about “Manías”, a letter that he composed a week after having lost it and the single is part of the album that he dedicated to Doña Yolanda, “Habítame siempre”.