Raúl Jiménez’s message for the Mexican Pre-Olympic Team for the title

The Under 23 Mexican National Team managed to win the Pre-Olympic Cup heading to Tokyo 2020 against Honduras and Raúl Jiménez, Tricolor forward, sent a message to the National Team to get their ticket to the Olympic Games.

Raúl Jiménez, who suffered a serious skull injury last November, has not been able to reappear on the courts, which reduces his chances of playing the Olympic Games, as he has declared that he would love to attend.

“Congratulations @miseleccionmx for the pass to # Tokio2021 and for raising the cup in this pre-Olympic! You deserve it.” Wolverhampton striker wrote.

Raúl Jiménez dreams of going to the Olympic Games and although his chances are less, if he is ready, he could be one of the reinforcements to go to Tokyo.