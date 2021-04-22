Raúl Jiménez would already have a replacement in Wolverhampton | America club

As never before, it is being shown that Raúl Jiménez is an irreplaceable player in the Wolverhampton structure. Since leaving the team due to a skull fracture, the team has never found a replacement and, With his return to the fields yet to be seen, the British press is wondering about possible footballers who may arrive.

In the past, the original question was who would be the replacement for the Mexican Lobo, if he did eventually leave the Wolves due to a sale. Instead, now there is a real dimension to Raúl’s influence on the game, which is why the question is asked about someone who can come and compete as equals with him.

The target, this time, is Carlos Vinícius. The forward is at Tottenham Hotspur and his card belongs to Benfica. Although their goalscoring ability is not assimilated to that of Jiménez, they have a similar physique that only separates them three centimeters. In the heights, the Brazilian can dominate.

They put the replacement of Raúl Jiménez in the Wolves

Emile heskey, former Liverpool and England striker, proposed to the player in an interview with HITC: “I think he would fit in well with the Wolves. They need to cool off a bit. It’s difficult when you lose Jiménez and you ask others, who probably don’t have the same style or aggressiveness when it comes to attacking the ball, it’s difficult “, opined.

Should Wolverhampton look for a player for Raúl Jiménez to extend his recovery period, Heskey had no doubts: “He (Vinicius) will go in there and really start pushing the players for a starting spot. In fact, he is a really good player; Holding the ball up, he puts the ball in the area and he is ready to attack “, he sentenced.