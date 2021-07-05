Raúl Jiménez will receive a former Barcelona player

MADRID.

The Portuguese striker Francisco Trincao will play next season at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez plays, after what FC Barcelona and the English club have reached an agreement for the loan of the player until June 30, 2022, with a non-mandatory purchase option.

What’s more, The Barça entity has reported that the British team will take over the footballer’s salary, who came to the culé team in the summer of 2020 from SC Braga.

During his season as a Barça player, The Portuguese played a total of 43 games, 28 in LaLiga Santander (where he scored all three goals, two against Alavés and one against Betis), seven in the Champions League, five in the Copa del Rey and two in the Spanish Super Cup., in which he scored three goals and gave two assists.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.