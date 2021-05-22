Raúl Jiménez will play with a protective helmet for the rest of his career

05/21/2021 at 8:08 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Wolverhampton player, Raul Jimenez, he will play the rest of his sports career with a protective helmet after overcoming a skull fracture last November against Chelsea. The club’s medical services have ensured that the forward will return to the pitch next season.

The Mexican, who has a contract until 2024 with the British club, suffered a chilling blow with David Luiz who had him in the infirmary until the beginning of March, as reported by the doctor perry, Wolves doctor: “Raúl has been able to progress from basic physical work to full competitive training since the beginning of March; only by braking the motorized heading and aerial duels”.

Along these lines, the doctor has recognized that the affected area is recovered, but that it needs protection: “He will wear a protective helmet to cover the area of ​​bone injury for the remainder of his career, but is considered strong enough that he will play with this protection again.”.

An excellent recovery

The Wolverhampton medical service has reiterated that the Mexican’s recovery has been remarkable: “It is wonderful to be able to say that Raúl has had a remarkable and excellent recovery to date. He has no measurable signs of a deficit and is now at the stage where he can contemplate a comeback, but a degree of caution is still required.“.

The forward will wear a protective helmet as Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech did for much of his career. The Czech also suffered a severe head trauma derived from an air action and was able to recover 100%.