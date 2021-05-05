Raúl Jiménez turns 30 and congratulations are raining him

2021 has not been an ordinary year for the Mexican forward Raul Jimenez, as the Club América youth squad has been out of court due to the skull fracture he suffered at the end of last year, so this May 5th, upon reaching their 30 years old, the scorer of Wolverhampton He had a special celebration, surrounded by his closest friends and receiving congratulations on social networks.

His couple, Daniela basso, was one of the first people to publish a message on social networks for Raúl Jiménez, thanking life for allowing him to start another cycle in which he encouraged him to get ahead in the face of the challenges he is currently facing.

Also read: Andrea Legarreta teaches more with a suggestive pose in a cachetero swimsuit

“I thank life for being able to celebrate this birthday together, thank you for showing me so much strength, thank you for forming a beautiful family with me, thank you that there is no difficulty that we will not overcome together. You close a year full of challenges, but you start one that I am sure will be full of positive things. Always by your side. Happy Birthday my love. I love you”.

In addition to his partner, Raúl was congratulated by Club América with an emotional video where they remembered his time at Nido Azulcrema.

Through his stories on Instagram, Raúl boasted the congratulations of Benfica de Portugal, Diogo Jotta, Pedro Neto, in addition to their family celebration, in which a typical Mexican piñata and a cake with motifs from the Dragon Ball anime, the favorite of the “Wolf of Tepeji”.

Also read: Cruz Azul and Philadelphia await rivals; when the Concachampions Semifinals are played