Raúl Jiménez shows his passion off the courts for Dragon Ball

The footballer Raúl Jiménez from Wolverhampton of the Premier League, showed his passion for cartoons with a large collection of Dragon ball and the character Goku, who he has in England.

Which Lobos player has a large collection of Dragon Ball figures? “The English club posted on its social networks.

The Mexican attacker shared his collection in a video through his social networks, after his club published an image of the collection and asked which player has those action figures from the famous Japanese cartoon.

Raúl Jiménez could not finish the previous season as expected after suffering a severe injury, which has kept him off the court for a long time and made him miss the Gold Cup with Gerardo Martino’s Mexican team.

