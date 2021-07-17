Raúl Jiménez returns to the courts after eight long months

Raúl Jiménez is back after eight months off the pitch following the skull fracture he suffered against Arsenal at the end of last year. The mexican is holder with Wolverhampton during their friendly match against Crewe Alexandra.

The youth squad of America played 34 minutes and used a protection quite pronounced in order to avoid any problem in the skull, which will accompany you for safety during all the matches you play.

Eight months had to pass for enjoy the Mexican again and a slight detour prevented Raúl from scoring. In minute 31 Jiménez took a free kick that the barrier deflected and hit the crossbar, without a doubt the Mexican did not lose his scoring instinct.

What happened to Raúl Jiménez?

The Mexican suffered a tough clash with David Luiz in the match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton in November 2020. Barely ran the minute 5 and Jiménez was unconscious on the court from Emirates Stadium and was removed on a stretcher.

The diagnosis was: a skull fracture, same that questioned his return to the courts, but a successful operation, months in rehabilitation and gradual training allowed their return.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What happens if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who can and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents should I bring to have the vaccine administered?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state