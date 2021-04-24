Raúl Jiménez is almost ready to return to football, reveals Wolves coach

After five months of having undergone surgery to repair the skull fracture that occurred in a collision with the defender of the Arsenal, David Luiz, the return to the courts of Raúl Jiménez is very close to happening, as there are only a couple of details that separate the youth squad from the America club of his return to the pitch with the Wolves of Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

Although there is no exact date yet, the coach of the Wolves, Nuno Espírito Santo, revealed that the Mexican national team is awaiting a medical examination and authorization from a surgeon to play an official match again.

Since the injury of Raúl Jiménez, the Lobos have fallen to the bottom of the Premier League classification, although in the last two days they have taken the breed by winning two key matches against direct rivals in the fight not to be relegated, placing themselves at 14 points of descent burning.

The Lobos coach hinted that the return of Raúl Jiménez could happen soon, since only those details are missing so that the Mexican can fully return to Wolves training and thus be considered.

“He continues to work hard, everyone sees that he is improving, he is almost ready to return, but now let’s wait for the next exam and the next decision from the surgeon, our medical department, Raúl and me. We should sit down and create a new plan, because everything indicated that He would join us soon, but we are still waiting and we are patient, “said Espirito Santo.

The helmsman of the Lobos reiterated that they are being very respectful of Jiménez’s reintegration process, as they do not want his skull to be injured, since he has not yet fully healed.

The Wolves strategist points out that for now they are taking too much care of him so that his skull does not hurt more, since it is the important thing and it has to heal. He is in the course, now we see that he is very well, but we still have the main issue, the bone, we need to respect it and that is why we have not allowed him to head the ball, he is still training with protection, “he concluded.

