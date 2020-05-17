Source: Twitter @ Raul_Jimenez9

The “girlfriends” of the international soccer elite do not end for the Mexican Raúl Jiménez. After having been linked with institutions like the Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, in the last hours the Juventus Turin would have set eyes on the 29-year-old Aztec.

According to ‘The Sunday Times‘ the Mexican could partner in the axis of attack with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Italian club. The source points out that the Juventus it would have been one of the two clubs (along with United) that would have already contacted directly by Wolverhampton to know the current status of Raúl Jiménez.

It should be noted that the output of Gonzalo Higuán of the great of Italy is practically a fact. For this reason, the multi-champions of the ‘country of the boot‘ would have on his agenda the Mexican with the intention of finally achieving the coveted title of Champions League.

Quit is never an option for us / Surrender is never an option for us, another goal with a special dedication @danielabassom #BabyAJ 🤰👼🏼⚽️🔶🐺 pic.twitter.com/a5WxwypyGt – Raúl Jiménez (@ Raul_Jimenez9) March 2, 2020

The Mexican’s letter is around 40 million euros. And while the ‘Wolves‘They have the Aztec attacker in mind for the next campaign, they would be willing to listen to offers. However, various media indicate that they would not let out Raúl Jiménez for less than 60 million euros, feasible amount for Italians.

The two seasons of the American youth squad in the Premier League They have been fantastic. It has even been listed as one of the best strikers in English football after adding 39 annotations and 18 assists in 88 commitments with the Wolverhampton.

Source: Wolves