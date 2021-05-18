Raúl Jiménez has already met with a specialist and would return to the bench against Manchester United

After almost half a year away from the courts, the Mexican Raúl Jiménez will undergo a final test before receiving medical discharge to be able to be considered again by the Wolves to play an official game, although this could only occur in the following season, because despite receiving the medical authorization, the technician of the Wolves he does not intend to use it in his remaining games this season in the Premier League.

At a press conference prior to the match against him Everton of this Wednesday on the penultimate day of the season, Nuno Espírito Santo stated that even if Raul receives the go-ahead to play, he will not give him minutes at the end of the season, as he considers that the situation of Jimenez it is much more complex.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca is punished and receives notice of veto prior to the duel against Cruz Azule

“As we speak, he is in a meeting with the specialist and our doctor,” Nuno said. “Hopefully we have positive news and from there we will decide and see what is the best decision to make and how to get involved.

Raúl Jiménez is back! He will be on the bench with the Wolves for the last game of the season. It is highly unlikely that he will play but his being there is already HUGE news. The best of the day. It has no sequel and the idea is that it is 100 for the next season. pic.twitter.com/ZTDivVLPk2 – Martín del Palacio Langer (@martindelp) May 18, 2021

“We have many boxes to check. There are many things that after today we have to look at and decide. He has to do an MRI, a scan, psychological tests, he has to start hitting the ball with his head first after all these things.

Tomorrow’s game at Goodison Park will be the last of the season at the home of Everton, which will have the return of the fans with 6,500 people after the arrival of the pandemic, while next Sunday, the Wolves will have 4,500 fans in the Molineaux, a game where it is speculated that Raúl could go on the bench as a recognition.

“It’s huge,” said Nuno. “Finally, finally, finally, we are going to have Everton fans and then we are going to have our own fans in Molineux. It’s a great, great, great moment for everyone, the return of the fans is the best thing that can happen to the game and it looks like it’s going to happen. Hopefully next season is better than ever ”.

Regarding the close return of Raúl Jiménez to the playing fields in a game with the Wolves, Nuno assured that this possibility makes him very happy, since the Mexican has gone through hard times in his recovery process.

“After everything we’ve been through, especially Raúl and his family, seeing him much closer to playing again is very good news after what happened and what it meant for everyone,” he concluded.

Also read: Club América would earn a million with the sale of Guillermo Ochoa

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content