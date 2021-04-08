Raúl Jiménez could play second, Wolves play the category in the Premier League

The injury suffered by Raúl Jiménez and the departure of some of his players have reduced the Wolverhampton Wolves, a team that in previous seasons fought to be placed in European positions, now it is closely watching the relegation zone, which could play in this same month of April, as it will face direct rivals who are fighting to maintain the category.

The Wolves have 35 points and are 9 points behind Fulham, the third-to-last overall, a team that could drag them into the relegation zone and with whom they will face on Matchday 31 this April 9, beginning a series of vital matches for the club from Raúl Jiménez.

The other two relegation-zone clubs are Albion (21 points) and Sheffield United (14 points), as well as Burnley (33 points), Brighton (32 points) and Newcastle (26 points), who are also in danger in this season closing.

The Premier League has eight days left, where 27 points will be distributed, so Wolverhampton has to start carbureting to save the category, in a season where the absence of Raúl Jiménez has weighed too much, as the Wolves add 4 wins, 6 draws and 9 defeats since the Mexican’s injury.

The Wolves have a season finale ‘as a mode’ for their salvation, because in the next five games they will face the last three places in the classification, direct rivals in the burning of the relegation, in addition to 2 of the 3 clubs that are below them on the chart right now.

The other two games are against more complicated rivals, since in the last two matches they have to receive Tottenham (6th), visit Everton (8th) and receive Manchester United (3rd).

LAST GAMES OF THE WOLVES: Fulham vs Wolves April 9 Wolves vs Sheffield United April 17 Wolves vs Burnley. April 25 Albion vs Wolves. May 1 Wolves vs Brighton. May 8 Tottenham vs Wolves. May 12 Everton vs Wolves. May 15 Wolves vs Manchester United. may 23

