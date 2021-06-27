Raúl Jiménez collapses in terms of his value in the transfer market

The Mexican National Team and Wolverhampton wolves have lost a lot with the absence of Raúl Jiménez after his injury seven months ago in a match of the Premier League, because both the English team and the Aztec team have missed their scoring ability in the games after the terrible head clash suffered against David Luiz.

But the absence of former Club America It has not only represented a loss for Wolves in this 2021, It has also represented a severe blow to their finances because the Mexican has depreciated by not having activity in all this time.

Also read: In Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with daring dance at the Exatlon

Raúl, who was the highest rated Mexican in the world, is now relegated to third position, below Hirving ‘El Chucky’ Lozano and Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, who top the ranking.

Jiménez reached its best valuation in March 2020, just when the pandemic arrived around the world, being valued at 50 million euros, well above the 28 million in which it is currently valued.

With almost 50% less than its highest value, the factors that have most influenced its depreciation have been the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, in addition to the inactivity that caused the injury.

Until before the injury, Jiménez had already had a drop in his valuation, going from 50 million to 40, just a month before the terrible episode he experienced in the duel against Arsenal.

After his inactivity, the last two records in the valuation made by the Transfermarkt portal, Jiménez had a drop to 35 million dollars in March of this 2021 and later to 28 million at the beginning of June.

The price of Jiménez is expected to fall even more in this summer transfer period, because although everything points to Raúl returning to activity in the next season, his performance and performance remain unknown.

Also read: Danik Michell, ex from Acapulco Shore, shows off his toned figure in ‘spicy’ video

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT