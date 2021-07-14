in Football

Raúl Jiménez already has a date to return to the courts with Wolverhampton

The Mexican Wolverhampton footballer, Raúl Jiménez, would see activity again in the friendly match of the Premier League set to be played next Saturday, July 17, against the Alexandira Crew of England’s Football League One.

As revealed by journalist Tim Spiers, Raúl Jiménez will see minutes in the preparation meeting, being the first time he has played a game since the spectacular crash he suffered in November 2020.

Raúl Jiménez missed 6 months of soccer due to his skull injury and although he is still not 100% recovered, he could see minutes against the Third Division team, to pick up pace and see their progress.

The Premier League team will debut on August 14 against Leicester City, however, before this meeting, it will have friendlies with Real Betis, Las Palmas, Stoke City, Conventry City and Celta de Vigo.

