Son of Raul Gil published a video of his father singing and thanked him for the support he has received. “A little more and he leaves the hospital … thanks to God and everyone for the prayers,” he said on the web. Last weekend, the presenter underwent lung surgery at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. On Easter Sunday, he fell off a ladder, broke two ribs and deflected seven more

Raul Gil was discharged on Wednesday (6). The presenter had been admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital since the last day of the 1st, after he fell at home and suffered a piercing in the chest by a rib. The artist then underwent a procedure to draw blood from the cavity. “A little more and he leaves the hospital … thanks to God and everyone for the prayers,” said Raulzinho when he published a video of his father singing opera on Instagram. This was the second home accident involving Raul Gil. At Easter, he suffered another fall, from which he recovered.

Son thanks doctors who took care of Raul Gil

At the beginning of the week, Raulzinho published a thank you to the doctors who took care of Raul Gil. “Thank you to God and to all the professionals who, since the beginning of this accident, dedicated themselves and did not measure their efforts. I, who closely monitored these heroes every day, thank you for the affection that my father was treated from the first day of hospitalization until our return. Now it’s dedication, with a lot of willpower to return better than ever. Jesus is always on our side, with faith that everything can win “, he said.

Presenter sends message to the audience

Previously, Raul Gil reassured fans about his health. “To all who are praying for my brief recovery, I would like to thank you for all the gestures of affection. It is during these times that we see how we are loved and loved. I love you all. I am still here, I am well, recovering at Albert Einstein hospital, currently in the ICU. On Easter, walking up the stairs of my house, I lost my balance and fell on my back, fracturing nine ribs. Shortly after being discharged from the hospital, on Friday, I felt short of breath and had to be admitted again “, he commented.

Artist explains the reason for hospitalization

At the time, Raul said that there is no forecast of high. “As soon as I arrived, I went directly to the operating room and made a drain for having a hemothorax, for a perforation of the rib. After the drain, with 2.8 liters of blood out of the lung, the doctors did a lung washing procedure and soon I was referred to the ICU, where I am still in a stable clinical situation, improving without a discharge date from the hospital “, commented the artist, who was hospitalized in a block far from what was destined for the treatment of people infected with the coronavirus, a disease from which actor Juliano Laham has recovered.

(By Patrícia Dias)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’