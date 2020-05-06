Presenter suffered a domestic accident and fractured nine ribs; he is currently hospitalized after feeling short of breath

The presenter Raul Gil appeared in a video published on Wednesday, 6, in which he is in a room at hospital While sings the music Por una cabeza. He is interned since Friday, 1, when he felt short of breath at home after undergoing surgery after a domestic accident.

Raul Gil has been hospitalized since Friday, 1

Photo: Instagram / @ raulgil3 / Estadão

“A little more and he leaves the hospital … thanks to God and everyone for the prayers”, commented Raul Gil Junior, son of the presenter, in the publication with the video. Raul Gil fell out of balance and fell off a ladder during the Easter holiday, and was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital.

He was operated on after breaking nine ribs, and was admitted to the hospital for a few days. After being released, the presenter thanked his followers for their support, but was admitted again after feeling short of breath.

It was found that Raul Gil had a rib piercing and more than two liters of blood were drained from the presenter’s lung. The son highlighted his father’s progressive improvement and thanked the hospital professionals: “I, who followed these heroes closely every day, thank you for the affection that my father received from the first day of hospitalization until our return,” he said.

* Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.