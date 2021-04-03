Raul Fernández, the fastest in the worst conditions of Moto2

04/03/2021

Raul Fernandez get to be the fastest of Moto2 with a time of 1,58,541 ahead of Di Giannantonio and Renny Gardner in a session marked by a excessive dust on the runway and very unfavorable wind conditions.

Fernández came second in the first race of the world championship and everything points to him getting pole this weekend if conditions improve. The rest of Spaniards in the category have not managed to climb to the ‘top 10’, Aron canet has been 12th, Xavi Vierge 15th and Jorge Navarro 17th.

FP3 MOTO2 RESULTS

Raul Fernández – 1,58,541 Fabio Di Giannantonio -1,59,058 Remy Gardner – 1,59,188 Marco Bezzecchi – 1,59,208 Joe Roberts – 1,59,213 Ai Ogura – 1,59,243 Sam Lowes – 1,59,265 Celestino Vietti – 1,59,315 Marcel Schrotter – 1,59,362 Nicolò Bulega – 1,59,607

The Moto2 riders have ridden with the worst track conditions so far this World Cup in Qatar and they have not managed to go down from 1.59 except for Raul Fernández who has stood out by getting down to 1.58.