Raúl Fernández takes pole position in Moto2

05/15/2021 at 5:21 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Raul Fernandez achieved his first pole position in the category of Moto2 and achieved the best time in the official classification for the French Grand Prix at the Le Mans circuit, ahead of the Italian Marco Bezzecchi and the American Joe Roberts.

Marcos Ramirez he fell at turn three of the French track, practically with the first qualifying completed, and when he was pushing to get into the top four with the right to move on to second qualifying, a goal that the American achieved Joe Roberts, the Japanese Ai Ogura and the Italians Simone corsi Y Lorenzo Baldasarri. The 2020 Moto3 world champion, the Spaniard, could not achieve that goal Albert Arenas, which is having a hard time adapting to the new category.

The Spanish Raúl Fernández and his teammate, the Australian Remy gardner, were the first to hit the track in the second classification, when it started to rain again at certain points on the French track and the ambient temperature had dropped considerably. The qualifying time was practically over, but only two or three drivers could lower the Spanish’s record, particularly the American Roberts, but Raúl Fernández still lowered his personal best time to establish a record of 1: 50.135, with which he beat the Italian Marco Bezzecchi Y Joe Roberts, who will accompany you on the first line.

Xavier Vierge qualified twelfth and Jorge Navarro eighteenth as he was unable to improve his times after the fall that separated him from the classification.