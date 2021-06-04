Raúl Fernández rules in FP2 and in the Moto2 combined

06/04/2021 at 4:26 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

Raul Fernandez (Kalex) was the fastest in the second free practice session of the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix. Unlike Moto3 and MotoGP, the time achieved in the morning session was hardly lowered and the combined time to give access to tomorrow’s Q2 is maintained with many morning records.

Very hot afternoon at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to compete in the FP2 of the intermediate category. The free session was led for much of the time by championship leader Remy Gardner, who announced this week that will go up to MotoGP next year with the Tech3 KTM. Just as they had done in the morning session, Sam Lowes and Augusto Fernández They were also very solid during the second batch of the day. However, the Mallorcan pilot had a small mishap at the start of curve 11, where there are usually no incidents, although he was able to start his Kalex and return to the box.

The Thai also fell apart Somkiat chantra, the ‘Wild Card’ Piotr Biesiekirski and the belgian Barry Baltus, that he couldn’t save what he did manage to do in this morning’s session.

Already in the last quarter of an hour, Raúl Fernández, the fourth in contention in FP1, appeared to lower the best time of the day -Even from Augusto in morning training-. A record that, surprisingly, would not move any more until the end of the session.

Fernandez signed the best turn of the session with a time of 1.43.687, which took him just over two tenths away from his pursuers Gardner and Lowes. Augusto Fernández and Xavi Vierge, which was eighth in the morning, they closed the Top5.

As had already happened in the first free practice, maximum equality to get directly into Q2: there were less than eight tenths between Raul, the fastest, and Marcos Ramírez, the 14th and last with direct access to the contest for the pole position. The Spanish also got in Hector Garzó (Kalex) and Aron Canet (Darkwood).

With regard to the rest of the Spanish pilots, Jorge Navarro (Darkwood) was fifteenth, while further back they finished Albert Arenas (Darkwood) (Kalex) and Alonso lopez (Kalex), 22nd and 30th respectively.