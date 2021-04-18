Raúl Fernández: “I feel incredible”

04/18/2021 at 4:49 PM CEST

Only three races has needed Raul Fernandez to sign his first victory in the intermediate category. The Madrilenian already warned two weeks ago by climbing to the third step of the podium at the Doha GP and today he certified his good moment.

“I feel incredible, I want to thank the whole team because they have given me the best possible bike for the weekend, for the race,” commented an exultant Fernández in the first interviews in the parc fermé.

“Yesterday I had bad luck with the yellow flag in qualifying but this morning in the warm-up I thought, I have an incredible bike to go until the end of the race,” he explained about his feelings after the victory. “I had that problem in Qatar, at the end of the race where I didn’t keep the wheel too much but today was great, with the team, with my family … I have no words, “he reiterated.

With this Grand Prix already over, the Red Bull KTM Ajo is already thinking about the next appointment that will take place in just one week at the Ángel Nieto Circuit in Jerez. “We’ll see how the next race will be, this is one of my best circuits but we’ll see what happens in Jerez, “he said.