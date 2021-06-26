Raúl Fernández beats Gardner and takes pole

06/26/2021

On at 4:19 PM CEST

Raúl Fernández has taken pole position in Moto2, the 4th of the year for the Spanish and the 10th of his career. Remy gardner, current leader of the world championship, has not been able to with the time of Fernández and will start in 2nd position. The two teammates will go out together on Sunday where Raúl will try to take the victory and close the gap with Gardner in the fight for the World Cup.

Augusto Fernandez He had found a great rhythm and crossed the finish line setting the 3rd fastest time but finally they took the lap away for not respecting the yellow flag and he will start 8th. Sam lowes who had set the 4th fastest time will start third completing the first row of the grid. The time has endured and it has been in general a good qualifying day for the Spanish in Assen, Aron canet will come out 4th and Jorge Navarro 7th.