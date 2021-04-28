Raúl Fernández and Pedro Acosta in search of being “prophets in their land”

04/28/2021 at 11:12 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Raúl Fernández (Kalex) and Pedro Acosta (KTM) will seek to be “prophets in their land” in their respective categories this weekend, in which the fourth scoring round of the world championship, the Spanish Grand Prix, in the circuit Ángel Nieto from Jerez de la Frontera.

Raul Fernandez arrives full after the first victory achieved in Portugal less than fifteen days ago, which has allowed him to climb to the second position of the championship with just four points behind the Australian resident in Spain, Remy gardner (Kalex), who without having yet won a race has not gotten off the podium, by reaping two second positions and a third.

The most direct rival of both, the British Sam lowes (Kalex), who began the season by overwhelming his rivals with two consecutive victories in Qatar, lost the championship lead after adding a “zero” in Portugal as a result of a fall and in a regularity World Cup such as 2021 It is giving up too much ground to his rivals, even though he is two points from the Spanish and six from the ocean.

They will be the main figures in the category of Moto2, although not the only ones from what has been seen in the first races of the season, in which the Italians Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex) and Fabio di Giannantonio (Kalex), the Spanish Aron Canet (Darkwood), Augusto Fernandez (Kalex), Xavier Vierge (Kalex), Albert Arenas (Darkwood) and Jorge Navarro (Darkwood), or the American Joe Roberts (Kalex) can have a lot to say in a championship that has only just begun.

Racing Moto2 have become a mirror of what usually happens in Moto3, with a large group of pilots in the lead who usually dispute the final positions, unless some have that “little more”, which had Raul Fernandez in Portimao.

And, when talking about Moto3, it seems that the leader is somewhat more solid than in Moto2 Well, a rookie in the championship and at just 16 years old, the Spanish Pedro Acosta, adds as the worst result in his first three interventions in the world championship a second, with two consecutive victories as soon as he took the “taste” to the motorcycle and the competition.

Acosta I could snatch the Italian Loris Capirossi the title of youngest world champion in history, which he holds since 1990, when also in the season of his debut in the championship he was proclaimed champion at just 17 years and five months.

The Spanish rider arrives at the world championship hand in hand with the always efficient and competitive Finnish team Aki Garlic, in which he has shown an unusual adaptation to both his staff and the motorcycle and the championship, and is already a clear reference in Moto3 where the rest of the rivals must pay close attention to the natural driver from Mazarrón (Murcia).

The self-confidence, naturalness and piloting of Pedro Acosta He has surprised many of his rivals, although he should not forget that next to him there are renowned and efficient competitors in his driving, such as the Spanish Jaume Masiá (KTM) and Sergio garcia (Gasgas), the South African Darryn binder (Honda), Italians Romano Fenati (Husqvarna), Niccolo Antonelli (KTM) and Andrea Migno (Honda) or the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (KTM) and Kaito Toba (KTM).