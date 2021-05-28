Raúl Fernández and Jorge Navarro for all in Mugello

05/28/2021 at 4:52 PM CEST

Raul Fernandez has reached Mugello wanting to snatch the leadership of the World Cup from Gardner who remains ahead of the Spanish just one point ahead. In the first practice sessions of the Italian Grand Prix, Fernández managed to finish the day setting the second best time behind Sam lowes with a difference of only 3 thousandths.

Jorge Navarro He set the third fastest time of the day on a circuit where he found a great rhythm on the first day of practice and where he had a chance to enter the fight for pole on Saturday. Navarro arrives at Mugello wearing a special helmet in honor of his team and eager to enjoy the Italian track.

Bezzecchi, Arbolino and DiGiannantonio They have shown that they are in the home Grand Prix, a place that gives them extra motivation and they have set the 4th, 5th and 6th best times respectively. Right behind them has been the world leader, Remy gardner that he does not want to lose the opportunity to continue leading and gain the advantage over his rivals.

Xavi Vierge has managed to get into the top 10 and has finished FP2 8th, Aron canet has scored the 11th best place and Augusto Fernandez it has been 12th. After these results it seems that on Saturday the fight for pole will be very close and an interesting race is coming on Sunday that will keep the fight for the lead alive.