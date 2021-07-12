Raúl Entrerríos will be the youth coach and base coordinator

07/12/2021 at 3:08 PM CEST

Former Barça captain Raúl Entrerríos, who retired as an active player at the end of this season, He will rejoin after the Tokyo Olympic Games to the discipline of the Barça entity as coach of Youth B and coordinator of the base, as announced this Monday by the Catalan club.

Raúl Entrerríos, 40, came to Barça in the 2010-2011 season. At the orders of Xavi Pascual, won three Champions Leagues (2010-11, 2014-15 and 2020-21) in addition to eleven ASOBAL leagues, eight Copas del Rey and five Super Globe, among other titles.

After Tokyo, he will continue to be linked to Barça, but in a different way. “I face it with the same commitment and the same desire to work hard that I have had until now to help the club. I think I have extensive experience as a player and member of a group, “he said.

In this sense, Entrerríos said that he had been training for “years” for this moment “and now the time has come to prove it. “I hope to be able to pass on to the young players those aspects that I have learned throughout these years,” he added.

“Barça has talented young players with a great projection and with all the tools to develop a professional career. We will try to accompany them in this process and prepare them so that adaptation to the high level is as simple as possible and they can be important pieces of the club, “he concluded.