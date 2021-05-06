Raúl de Tomás, positive for coronavirus

05/05/2021

On at 21:42 CEST

Espanyol announced this Wednesday through a statement, late in the afternoon, the detection of an infected by coronavirus in the first template. The club did not specify if it was a footballer or a member of the coaching staff, but minutes later Raúl De Tomás revealed that he is the positive one.

“I want to confirm to you that I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. Although I have some symptoms I feel fine “, RDT wrote in an Instagram storie. “Secondly, to tell you that although I would like with all my might to be at La Romareda this Saturday and help my teammates, I will cheer to the max from home with the hope that we can achieve the goal. Thank you for always being there”he added.

The blue and white entity explained that all the components of the team underwent an antigen test and that was when this single positive case was found. Subsequently, and acting according to the protocols, infection was confirmed with a PCR test.

De Tomás was confined from the first positive, in the rapid test, at his home, where he will continue until the tests determine that he has already overcome the coronavirus, as established by the League’s guidelines.