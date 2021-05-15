Raúl de Tomás is back

05/15/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

In the middle of a weekend that had the negative charge of the defeat against Cartagena at home, Espanyol yesterday endorsed a good news that raises spirits for the end of the season. Raúl de Tomás, the team and championship scorer, passed the Covid-19 tests negative and he was back in training with his teammates.

Ten days after his absence was confirmed on the eve of the momentous day against Zaragoza, RDT rejoined the work with the group and will be available for next Tuesday against Ponferradina. The trip will be attended by a De Tomás who is in a frank fight to be the top scorer in LaLiga SmartBank.

The Blue and White striker has accumulated 22 annotations with three games to go. He is followed closely by Sporting’s Djurdjevic with 21 goals. Stragglers also pursue Sadiq (18), from Almería, and Rubén Castro, from Cartagena, who scored his 17th goal precisely against the parakeets to embitter their first post-promotion game.

In his two absences, visitors against the hands and at home against the albinegros, Espanyol could not see the door. It is true that Zaragoza’s 0-0 served to certify its presence in the First Division, but the scoring quota that RDT contributes to Vicente Moreno seems fundamental in view of the current objective: to be champions.

STILL MATTRESS

The yearning to rise as champions is still possible for parakeets. The slippage of Cartagena means that Mallorca could deduct three points today, but they would remain below in the standings. With three days to go, Espanyol has nine points ahead and the ball on their roof to win the title.

“We achieved the first objective that was the most difficult, but The competition is not over yet for us or for anyone and we want to be champions and that happens by winning on Tuesday& rdquor ;, Leandro Cabrera pointed out at the foot of the field on Friday.

After returning from Ponferrada, The next appointment will be at home against Tenerife to close, finally, as visitors against Alcorcón. The motivation is intact and, with the goals from RDT, even better.