Raúl De Tomás, chosen as the best second player

06/24/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Few could argue that Raúl de Tomás was the best second player. A footballer with plenty of talent and who had shown that his natural habitat was the First Division, despite not having been able to achieve permanence in the elite when he arrived with this clear mission. The RDT itself recognized just a month ago, when it ensured its continuity for the next course, is that “one of the things I stayed for was to remove that thorn & rdquor ;. It has been removed and in what way. He has been the Pichichi of the champion of the silver category, an argument more than valid to justify the LaLiga decision; the Madrilenian has been designated as MVP of the season.

The forward’s campaign has scratched the excellent, in tune with that of the team. From Tomás it has been the mast that has supported Vicente Moreno’s painting. 23 goals and three assists in the 3,026 minutes played in 37 games. In only three was he replaced. El punta, with Dominican roots, scored almost half of the 50 shots on target he managed, according to data from LaLiga.

💥 Dynamite at @RCDEspanyol. 💙🔝 @ RaulDeTomas9 is in #MVP of the 2020/21 season in #LaLigaSmartBank! pic.twitter.com/Or91Z3UI9x – LaLiga (@LaLiga) June 24, 2021

Espanyol ended up being the most successful team with 71 goals and the one that conceded the least together with Mallorca and Sporting, with 28. Of the 71 goals, 58 were with RDT on the green and he scored 23. Or what is the same, he was the author of almost 40% of the team’s goals and participated in 45. De Tomás saw goal every 131 and a half minutes and his average was 0.62 goals per game. This way it is easier to ascend.

The only ‘but’ to his season did not depend precisely on him. He was infected with coronavirus in the final leg of the league and he could not be a direct participant in the promotion match at La Romareda or in the next three against Cartagena, Ponferradina and Tenerife. Had he been able to play in these games, surely RDT would have broken a personal record that he had set; exceed the 24 goals he scored with Rayo in the 2017/18 season, in which he sent the ball to the meshes up to 24 times in the 32 games he played. It was his first season in Vallecas and his figures were worth to take the franjirrojo box to First. In 2021/22 he will continue to measure his former team, now in the elite.

At the club level, De Tomás is already Espanyol’s top scorer in a league this century. Raúl Tamudo had the honor, with 19 goals in the 2003/04 campaign, Borja Iglesias (17 in 2018/19) became bronze and Gerard Moreno (16 in 2017/18) fell from the podium.

To ask, the Madrid striker has only needed to get the award for the best goal of the course. The one who signed up from the midfield against Almería after getting rid of his rival with a hat was a firm candidate, but LaLiga estimated that Pathé Ciss, from the same distance and a half falling, made the award go in the direction of Fuenlabrada.