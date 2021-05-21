Raúl de Molina’s game went wrong: he got stuck in a toy car, while Lili Estefan just laughed



Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina.

Photo: Univision / Univision

Raul de Molina and Carlitos the producer got funny on the show. But it seems that the little game got out of hand, because the driver of The fat and the skinny got stuck in a toy car. No matter how much he tried to get up, he could not, in the end they managed to start the car and move with him inside. Before all this Clarissa molina tried to help stabilize the driver. While Lili Estefan, sitting on her couch she just watched and laughed.

The funny video has exceeded 180 thousand reproductions and thus generated endless smiles and laughter. But the public asks for more. Because after this, everyone wants to know how the driver managed to get out of this predicament: “They have to put the video of how they took it out,” asked a fan of the program.

The publication has also served for all those followers of the Univision show and Raúl to share messages of support for it, after he was singled out for accusations of alleged abuse when the program broadcast the interview section in the jacuzzi. “Nice to laugh that is the attitude not of bitter ones that do not criticize more”, wrote a follower.

Others ended up worried about Carlitos, especially because only he was left dealing with Raúl trapped in the electric cart: “Poor Carlitos… he can’t handle Raúl”. Others even say that this is the best video they have ever seen.

