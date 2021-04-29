Raúl de Molina’s daughter, Mía, shows off all her travels and luxuries on Instagram

One of the darlings of Hispanic television is the host of “The fat and the skinny“, Raul de Molina. But his spoiled is not exactly Lili estefan, his co-worker, but his only daughter as a result of the relationship with his wife Mily, Mía de Molina. The young girl posted on her account Instagram her travels, jewelry and how well she likes to live life and enjoy it just like her dad.

Dominican Republic, Africa, paradisiacal beaches, car, handbags, jewelry, dinners and many destinations and more consents were boasted by Mía on her social networks. Anyone could think that the young woman, who is also very beautiful, is an influencer and that they pay her for this. But the truth is that this is very far from the reality of Mia. This is done because the host of Univision It has been instilled in her since she was little. In fact, there are several photographs in which she appears as just a girl.

But also “Fat”Has taught him the value of hard work and study. Mia lives in Washington DC and is about to graduate from college in record time. In addition, her own father has said thousands of times that she is a very good student. At some point he also said that he greatly admired the young woman’s ability to help anyone no matter what. This certainly makes any parent like him and Mily proud.

Despite being at that age where few youngsters would like to be with their parents, Mia does not miss an opportunity to share with them. You always see the three of them having a great time and why not? If Raúl has been working non-stop for almost 30 years and nothing better than being able to give his children those things that his parents never had or that the whole family simply deserves to experience after so much effort.

Raúl recently traveled with Mily to California and there they went to some vineyards, in Napa Valley, they walked by San Francisco, woke up surrounded by hot air balloons and also received kisses and love from his wife. This could be seen in a video published by the same presenter, where the love of his life spoiled him and said: “Happy birthday chubby I love you very much.”

Keep reading:

Alejandro Fernández proudly shows off his gray hair and his ‘chocolatitos’ at 50

Alex Rodríguez publishes his before and after the pandemic and says he has lost weight.Will he be looking for a girlfriend?

Strong criticism for Adamari López, they called her: “Vieja” and “Malpeinada”

Jade, girlfriend of Tekashi 6ix9ine, covers her tattoo of the rapper and confirms to be “Single”