Raúl de Molina witnessed how a lion devoured a zebra (Shocking images)

If there is something that you love Raúl de Molina, host of “El Gordo y La Flaca”, after his family and his career, is to travel. He always shares with his fans the wonderful and interesting adventures that he undertakes with his wife Mily and his daughter Mia, who on this occasion was the great absentee. “El Gordo” went to South Africa and, during a safari, he witnessed in the front row how a lion devoured a zebra. He skinned it and ate much of the animal.

“Today in the morning we found this lion having breakfast a zebra and yesterday these puppies also did the same. Although it is difficult to see these images that I capture with my camera, it is the reality of how they live and survive animals in africa #SouthAfrica #kalaharidesert #selvamagica Spectacular and unique ”, were the words with which Raul de Molina accompanied the shocking images of the animal devouring the other.

Setting aside the incident in the middle of the walk, Raúl de Molina and his wife they are giving a sweetheart with this trip. Landscapes and animals that have seen from their habitat they are incredible and their fans have also let them know.

A few months ago, Raúl’s daughter had a birthday and both Mily and himself Univision presenter They traveled to Washington DC to celebrate the 21 years of the apple of his eye.

Precisely, the young girl is about to graduate from university in record time and her proud parents do not stop admiring Mia’s intelligence and humility. Some days ago, Lili Estefan’s program partner He moved his followers by posting a very cute video next to his offspring.

“El Gordo” entered the bathroom and helped her comb her hair and then she will do the same to him. Immediately, the gestures of love from all those who follow him were swift. Undoubtedly, Raul de Molina he is very clear that the family is his fundamental pillar.

