Raúl de Molina reveals that his daughter already has a boyfriend

Raúl de Molina was very happy this Monday on the broadcast of El Gordo y la Flaca. And, although he was professionally on the Univision forum, his heart was in Washington DC with his daughter Mia, who turned 21 on April 26. The proud dad took every opportunity he had to congratulate his daughter and it was on the TV show that he revealed a detail of the personal life of Mine.

Lili Estefan not only took the opportunity to congratulate the girl she saw born, but was also shocked by the news of her friend. And it is that, as for Raúl, for La Flaca it is incredible how quickly time passes.