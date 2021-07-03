Raúl de Molina questions Clarissa about the end of a courtship of which he says he knows nothing

Clarissa Molina is a single woman, she made it that clear in her interview with Luz García in the Dominican Republic. The young reporter from The fat and the skinny She was dating for a whole year with this man that nobody apparently knows anything about. And it is that the also model and actress never presented it publicly or on social networks. Raúl de Molina, his friend and colleague at Univision, asserted that he did not even know that she had said romance.

When Clarissa confirmed in the program that she was no longer dating this man, Raúl began with the rigorous interrogation to find out who had been the person who conquered the young woman’s heart. The Dominican made it clear that he was not an athlete, an actor, a model, or a protagonist of soap operas. He practically ruled out all the possibilities presented by Raúl and Carlitos “the producer”, who was just as shocked as De Molina.

Raúl almost accused Clarissa of not having been depressed by the breakup, since she looked not only more beautiful but slim, when she has apparently commented that when she is sad she gains weight, not the opposite.

The Domunicana said that at the moment she is more focused on her career as an actress and businesswoman, than on love.

Clarissa Molina, the reporter for El Gordo y la Flaca, has remained single with the boyfriend that no one saw