Raúl de Molina publishes photos of when he was a child and they tell him that “He’s just the same”

The driver of The fat and the skinny, Raul de Molina, published some black and white photos of when he was a child in different stages and ages with his mother and moved not only his followers but his colleagues in the artistic environment. The same ones who did not stop telling him that “It looked the same” than when I was little.

He also published other images where his daughter appears, Mia de Molina, when I was little and the resemblance to the driver’s mother Univision jumped to the naked eye. As for his, you can see “Fat” with very tender clothes but always very well groomed, with much more hair and less gray than today. Of his extra pounds, because he also had them at that time as well as his cute mischievous smile.

“In the month of my birthday remembering photos as a child and Mia as a child. Come and see them all ”, was the message with which Raul accompanied photos of very important moments in your life. There is no doubt that these photos are full of feeling, love and a very important part of the presenter’s past and future.

