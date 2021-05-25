Raúl de Molina moves in a home video with his daughter and from the bathroom



Raúl de Molina moves his fans by sharing a video with his daughter Mia from the bathroom.

We already know that the presenter of “The fat and the skinny“, Raul de Molina, does not hesitate when it comes to giving love to his loved ones. Whether to his wife Mily, who is always with him, or to his beautiful daughter, Mia de Molina. The young woman has enviable hair, which she boasts in every photo that she or her father makes on social networks. Turns out Mia was combing her hair with a blow dryer. in the bathroom when his dad came in and helped her comb her hair. This made the followers of “El Gordo” shake to the bone with home video.

The intimate moment of Mia was registered because it was Raúl de Molina himself who I recorded the video with his cell phone. He took the girl’s brush and began to run it through her hair and then she at him, which made them laugh. Let’s remember that Mia has not lived at home for a long time, as she was finishing her studies at a prestigious university in Washington.

“What a radiant happiness you reflect with your precious daughter”, “From my heart I tell you this Raulito, I admire you much more as a father, as a husband, because you are a being that transmits a lot of light. Blessings “,” Beautiful moments “,” That happy daddy’s face “,” How beautiful your daughter Raúl is a very precious lady “,” Making memories “,” The best of gifts is that time you give Mia, believe me ” , “I think that as a father you have no comparison, excellent”, “How beautiful, a hug!”, “What a radiant happiness you reflect with your precious daughter”, “Tenderness, enjoy the moment, life is short” and “Beautiful father and daughter moments ”, were some of the flowers that were thrown at the Univision host flattering his role as a good father.

Just a few weeks ago, Mily and Raúl traveled to Washington to celebrate 21st birthday of me. On that occasion, “El Gordo” applauded what a good daughter she has been and how proud she feels that Mía is about to graduate as a graduate. You can tell that the parents have done a good job.

The couple only had one daughter and that is why they are overwhelmed in love for her. The three are always together. Mia has accompanied her parents to eat from a very young age, since one of the great pleasures that Raúl has is his passion for gastronomy, and to travel any corner of the world than to the television presenter you fancy traveling to visit and know. Undoubtedly, memories that will be forever kept in Mia’s heart.