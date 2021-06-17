Raúl de Molina: He asks to pass his travel photos in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ because he says that the public learns



Raúl de Molina.

Photo: Ethan Miller. / .

Raul de Molina returned happy from his last vacation in Africa, but with complaint. Yes, he asks to pass his travel photos in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ because he says that the public learns.

According to the presenter and former paparazzi, the public thanks you on social networks for sharing your trips because they learn. De Molina himself said it this afternoon in ‘The fat and the skinny’, while claiming to the executive producer of the show, Mariela Cardona not to let her show again everything she lived through.

“People tell me that they are bored with Chiquis, Gabriel Soto, that they want to see something different like my travels“, Said Raúl who also assured that showing some images on Monday on his return was not enough.

Lili, began to tease her partner, but he insisted and assured that the public writes to him and thanks him for sharing his travels because through their images they learn about different countries and cultures.

We take the task of checking in the messages of the photos you shared on your Instagram account, and we discovered that, although it is hard for many to believe, it is true. People thank him and even ask him that, as he said, instead of talking about Chiquis, Gabriel Soto and more famous people, make a special ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ about their travels.

Here are some of the messages on his Instagram account:

Intte: “A fat and skinny show showing all the places you visited would be good. Already Chiquis … Gabriel Soto … Marjorie … etc … they get tired. @rauldemolina @elgordoylaflaca “.

hildarosasguyon: “Thank you Raúl, for being able to travel a little with you, and your wife, what beautiful places Have a good time 👏❤️”.

__thaniagarcia: “Raúl, thank you for uploading photos, how much beauty !!!”

elbaburnette: “🙌🙌👏👏🔥🔥Thank you Raul and Mily for sharing so much peace and gorgeous views 🇵🇷 ♥ ️ ♥ ️”.

maribelzamanillo: “What a Beautiful😍 Of landscapes, it is a Paradise😍Thank you Raul, for sharing that Paradise with us Live❤🌹🥰🙏”.

eddychary: “Thank you very much for sharing such beautiful places! Enjoy a lot! ”.

However, while everything seems to be harmony and happiness in the messages that followers leave in their photos, strikingly The opposite happens in those that the public of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, leave on the Instagram account of the show.

A proof is all they wrote in the video of his return this Monday where they questioned from why he did not stay in Africa, to who cares about his tripIs it that they don’t want to learn? Look what they say.

zenaidamola: “What a shame and he didn’t stay in Africa?”

franklinq_e: “You will see it left in Africa.”

eltrogon: “Now the Molina trash talk about your trip.”

zegalu: “Oh, I won’t come back because the fat man didn’t stay in Africa. He no longer hits so badly mannered, he interrupts and does not let people speak ”.

They say that for tastes the flavors and colors, so there will be those who want to learn and those who watch an entertainment show to find out about show business and its celebrities and not travel.