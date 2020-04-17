Chiquis Rivera also joined the challenge, but she at least covered her butt with a sheet, however Raúl shook it all for El Gordo and La Flaca and exposed it with a tremendous video on the Univision program

Raúl de Molina She joined the challenge of the pillow and moved her curves while the innermost part of her being was covered by a pillow. The famous host of El Gordo y la Flaca has followed in the footsteps of the stars of Telemundo who popularized this challenge.

View this post on Instagram Raul @rauldemolina sweeping the #pillowchallenge 🤪🤪 A post shared by ElGordoyLaFlaca (@elgordoylaflaca) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:46 pm PDT

Another who has joined the same is Chiquis Rivera, who unlike Raúl did cover his butt with a sheet, but the driver waved it all for El Gordo and La Flaca with a tremendous video left everyone with their mouths open.

View this post on Instagram In need of a serious tan! But, I’m not splitting. 🐝💪🏻💜✨… because I am crazy and because I have nothing else to do! 🤪 #AlmohadaChallenge #PillowChallenge A post shared by Janney Marin Mendez (@chiquis) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:35 pm PDT

Before Chiquis Rivera’s daring, Jomari Goyso reacted by pointing out that what Jenni Rivera’s daughter did was something else, and not necessarily the #pillowchallenge. “Lol I think that’s another challenge 🙌🏻”, wrote the famous Univision critic, who also joined the challenge and did so as indicated by the modality that both Carmen Aub and Fernanda Castillo have followed.

View this post on Instagram 🤷🏻‍♂️ what can I tell you … #pillowchallenge 😎 A post shared by jomarigoyso (@jomarigoyso) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:14 pm PDT

