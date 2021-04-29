Raúl de Molina celebrates the 21st birthday of his daughter, Mia

Raúl de Molina has long tablecloths for a very special occasion. His daughter Mia de Molina turns 21 this Monday, the age of majority that came with great pride from her famous father. The presenter of El Gordo y la Flaca took advantage of the weekend to travel with her and celebrate the day in advance, to later share this beautiful moment with his followers, showing not only how beautiful his daughter is, but how proud he is. feel from her.

With an intimate dinner, Raúl and his wife, Mily de Molina, they celebrated this special day in their family. And the congratulations of his famous friends did not wait to wish the best to a woman they have seen grow since day one.