Raúl de Molina celebrates his wife’s birthday

Raúl de Molina and his family are partying again! Just over the weekend, the presenter of El Gordo y la Flaca was very happy to celebrate Father’s Day and this Tuesday, June 22, he celebrates the birthday of one of the most important women in his life, his wife Mily. With his daughter Mine, El Gordo and other friends of the celebrant sang the traditional Happy Birthday to Mily, who was most happy and grateful for having so much love and happiness.At cake time, Raúl and Mia approached Mily to sing and fill it of kisses and hugs. “Happy birthday, Milon,” Raúl wrote about the videos, revealing the affectionate nickname he refers to his wife.

Family and friends met at a restaurant for this special day. “Celebrating the birthday of my dear wife @cubapalm last night with her friends from the University,” Raúl wrote along with the funniest images of the night. “Happy Birthday, Milon. I love you with all my heart, “added El Gordo, who is always in love with his life partner.

Holidays around the world

Raúl de Molina is not only famous for the show on Univision that he hosts with Lili Estefan. His taste for gourmet food and the trips he makes around the world have earned him followers of all kinds. A few days ago, he and Mily had a few days off that they took advantage of to go on a trip to Africa, one of their favorite hobbies that they had had to put on hiatus due to the pandemic.

© @ rauldemolinaRaúl de Molina and his wife went on vacation to Africa