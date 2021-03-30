Raúl de Molina celebrated his birthday between hot air balloons and kisses from his wife



Raúl de Molina celebrates his birthday from California.

Photo: Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images

The driver of “The fat and the skinny”, Raul de Molina, is on birthday and, as he is a travel fanatic, Well, he ventured once more to celebrate by giving himself a little pleasure with his beloved wife since California. “Fat” went to some vineyards in Napa Valley where he was able to tour the same and taste the different wines that are made in the region.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM9_e6IFHuB/

But on top of that, first thing in the morning, the star presenter of Univision posted a video on his account Instagram where he is seen with several hot air balloons behind saying that it was his birthday and that he was going to take a ride in them with his wife Mily de Molina. The latter suddenly interrupted the recording, “Happy birthday chubby I love you very much.” What Raul He insisted that he put his forehead to the camera, then they gave some tender kisses in front of all the driver’s followers.

Not only do they continue to show that they are a solid couple but that “Fat” reaches his 62 years from a beautiful place and granting himself the privilege of a few days of vacation with the love of your life. Obviously, many followers left him congratulatory messages in the comments section of his account. Instagram. Also some colleagues and celebrities like: Maria Celeste Arrarás, Rodner Figueroa and Alejandro Fernandez.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNAXoBZAIKd/

Keep reading:

Kim Kardashian launches tooth jewelry