Raúl de Molina, before the Univision cameras, apologizes to Frida Sofía

Raul de Molina, driver The fat and the skinny, spoke about the case of Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía. Raúl established his position before the latest statements of the young model and singer, highlighting that he believes that she is not doing this to gain publicity. By this he means that Frida, according to him, has not revealed that her grandfather abused her when she was five years old, just to gain screen.

The driver, in addition, has publicly apologized through the Univision cameras, to later emphasize that his intention with this is not to obtain a face-to-face interview with Frida.

“Frida Sofía has criticized me, here, in this program, because when she came out to say about Alejandra Guzmán I said ‘Hey, why did you wait until you were 28 or 27 years old to go out and say this. I think you’re doing it for publicity. ‘ After what you said now last week, I feel sorry for this young woman. I think she was traumatized for her whole life, ”De Molina declared for the cameras of her program.

He added, for Lili Estefan: “I think at no time would I have said this if there was something behind it Lili …“.

“I don’t think anyone is going to say it for publicity. And I feel sorry for her, and I say it here, with Frida Sofía. And I know that this girl has suffered a lot in her entire life. And after what he has said now, that all the people are fighting. Half the people in favor of it, and half against it. I reiterate, I do not think this girl would have said this if she has not gone through any of this in her life, since she was very little. And I’m not telling you what happened to her grandfather, because I’m not going to get involved there, that’s between her and her family. I think this girl needs help ”.

Raúl also says that he is not looking for an interview, that this is not what he is looking for with his statements: “I think she is right and I apologize if I have spoken out against her. I do not know her. I am not a friend of her, I have seen her 2 or 3 times. I have not interviewed her, I am not looking for an interview with her nor do I care if she gives it to me or not. I’m not interested in all this. “

“I’m saying what I think from what I see … This girl has suffered all her life …”, added Raúl de Molina.