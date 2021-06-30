Raúl de Molina and his reaction to seeing Clarissa Molina very thin

Clarissa Molina pays a lot of attention to her work, her career and of course, her looks. The former Nuestra Belleza Latina, in addition, is an example of discipline in terms of exercise routines, because it is thanks to this that she maintains a beautiful figure that has many of her fans impressed. What the Dominican did not count on was the reaction of her friend, Raúl de Molina, who after almost a month of not seeing each other, was shocked by how thin she looks.

“Look how skinny you are!” Said Lili Estefan’s friend when he saw Clarissa. Between jokes, he continued: “Clarissa, you are sick! Look at your waistline, it disappeared ”, added Raúl as she laughed and assured that she had only eaten in a healthy way.

“Mijita, eat, you’re sick!” Added the presenter in a concerned tone. “What sadness, with what I love you! You’re weighing 80 pounds, ”he added, unable to hold back the laughter. The good friends later hugged each other with great affection to celebrate that they were reunited once more, because while Clarissa focused on various projects such as her participation in Premios Soberano, Raúl vacationed with his wife Mily in the Bahamas.

Clarissa Molina and her secret to stay in shape

After Raúl’s reaction, Clarissa received several messages not only to compliment her on how beautiful she looks, but to ask her what her secret was to stay in shape in addition to eating healthy, as she explained in her meeting with El Gordo.

© @ gicarlos27Clarissa Molina revealed how she keeps her figure