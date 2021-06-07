Raúl de Jesús Torres Guerrero wins migrant deputation in CDMX

MEXICO CITY.- The Mexico City Electoral Institute (IECM) reported that Raúl de Jesús Torres Guerrero, candidate of the National Action Party (PAN) won the election of the migrant deputation by obtaining 4,883 votes.

The Institute reported that 8,906 votes were received from ‘chilangos’ registered in the Nominal List of Voters Resident Abroad to elect the migrant deputy who joins the Congress of Mexico City.

Of the votes cast by people living in 48 countries, 7,350 were issued by post and 7,350 were electronically.

Mexico City already has its first # DiputaciónMigrante. With 8,906 votes of the 12,226 registered in the Nominal List of Voters Resident Abroad, the Chilangas and Chilangos elected Raúl de Jesús Torres Guerrero for this position. #VotoChilango pic.twitter.com/PTQJK5GrtX – IECM (@iecm) June 7, 2021

What is the Migrant Council?

The work of the Migrant deputy will be to politically represent the ‘Chilanga’ community that resides abroad before the Congress of Mexico City.

This is the first time in the history of the capital’s Congress that a migrant deputation is voted, whose powers will be the same as that of a local deputy.

We made history we won https://t.co/qRHGO2Ppzc – Raúl de Jesús Torres Guerrero (@raultorres_mx) June 7, 2021

