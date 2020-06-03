Havana, June 3 . .- Former Cuban President Raúl Castro celebrates his 89th birthday on Wednesday, probably the last in the front line, since it is planned that in April 2021 he will transfer the current president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the position of first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, sole legal).

Several high-ranking leaders of the country have congratulated the youngest of the Castros on social networks, including Díaz-Canel himself, who wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday, dear Raúl. Thank you for the history, the loyalty and the modesty. For the trust and guidance. For the free and arduously defended Fatherland “.

Along the same lines, the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, thanked Raúl Castro for his years of “example as a historical leader of the Cuban Revolution” and added that the people “are proud to have him as an indisputable guide for present and future generations, continuity of his legacy. “

Also from Venezuela, the island’s main ally, came the congratulations of the ruler of that country, Nicolás Maduro, who sent a “hug on his birthday” to Castro, whom he defined as “leader of impeccable revolutionary principles that fills us with strength to continue in the fight for the dignity of our peoples. “

GENERATIONAL RELIEF

Raúl Castro, who since coming to power in 2008 advocated a generational replacement in Cuba, passed the Presidency witness to Miguel Díaz-Canel in April 2018. When he did, he announced that he would also transfer the leadership of the PCC in 2021 .

The almighty formation -which according to the Cuban Constitution is the “superior leading force” of the country- will hold its VIII Congress between April 16 and 19, 2021, five years after the previous one, in which Raúl Castro was appointed first secretary in replacing his brother Fidel, who would die a few months later.

At the moment it is unknown whether the coronavirus health crisis will alter the planned dates.

During his ten years as president, and unlike his brother and predecessor, General Castro was little friend of speeches and public interventions, something that has become more evident once he left the head of state.

Raúl Castro’s appearances in the last two years have been counted, although he has played a key role in the country’s main decisions, as Díaz-Canel advanced when he assumed the Presidency.

APPEARANCE WITH MASK

Among those decisions, the constitutional reform of last year stands out, which was in charge of a commission headed by Castro himself.

His latest images appeared in state media correspond to a meeting held on April 17 to analyze the damage to the economy and measures to mitigate the effects of the disease, state television said at the time.

In the images broadcast on television, it was possible to see the Army general in apparent good health, dressed in a military uniform and the mandatory mask that is required of all Cubans when leaving their homes.

Other prominent leaders of the so-called “historical generation” of the Revolution such as the number two of the PCC, José Ramón Machado Ventura (89 years old), or Ramiro Valdés (88) have been seen – also wearing a mask – in work activities in the last weeks.

