Raúl Castro says goodbye amid the economic crisis in Cuba

In the worst moment of the Cuban economy in almost 30 years, the congress of the Communist Party, which marks the departure of Raúl Castro from power, will have to accentuate the reforms aimed at greater openness to private enterprise.

The event, from April 16 to 19, comes at a critical time, after the island’s economy plummeted 11% in 2020, the biggest drop since 1993.

Since the beginning of this year, President Miguel Díaz-Canel pressed the accelerator with a profound financial reform to face the crisis derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, the reinforcement of the US embargo and the internal distortions and imbalances of the country.

The urgency “is not so much because the eighth congress will be held in a month, but rather that the economy is in a situation that I catalog as critical,” said economist Omar Everleny Pérez, from the Center for Reflection and Dialogue.

According to the Constitution, the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) concentrates the greatest power in the country and its congresses every five years, take stock and set the guidelines for the next five years.

But this calendar was not always fulfilled.

After the disaster caused by the disappearance of the communist bloc, 14 years elapsed between the fifth congress in 1997 and the sixth in 2011, which showed a lack of definition on how to reform the model.

‘Without pause but without haste’

The latter occurred when Raúl Castro had already formally taken the reins of the country in 2008, and was First Secretary of the PCC, a position he is now leaving.

Then, he began a slow process of economic reforms to the Soviet-style model that had prevailed with his brother Fidel.

“Without pause, but without haste,” said Raúl Castro at the time to justify the slowness in the reforms, called “updating the model.”

The historical leadership, about to retire at this congress, bequeaths three roadmaps that establish the foundations of economic and social policy, the design of the new model and a national development plan until 2030.

However, for the Cuban economist Jacqueline Laguardia, until 2019, the program was “implemented in a partial, disjointed and contradictory way.”

This year, the government launched a profound monetary reform that has resulted in a true tsunami in the daily lives of citizens.

In addition to the unification of their two currencies, the minimum wage and pensions were raised by 400% and 500%, but inflation of at least 160% was also recorded.

And in an unprecedented step, Díaz-Canel decided in February to open almost all economic activities to the private sector.

Now Cubans can dedicate themselves to more than 2,000 types of jobs dominated up to that moment by the State, which only reserved 124 areas.

Thus, some 600,000 Cubans already work in private initiative, 13% of the economically active population, in a country of 11.2 million inhabitants.

The next step will be the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the improvement of non-agricultural cooperatives, the government has advanced without specifying deadlines.

‘Shortage of goods’

“Many things have been left behind,” says Ricardo Torres, an expert from the University of Havana.

In addition to the unknown regarding SMEs, there is still no talk “about how the expansion of the concept of mixed ownership materializes. Neither has a bankruptcy law been adopted, nor the corresponding legislation for the effective transformation of the state company ”, adds Torres.

Neither “has the banking-financial system been modernized or diversified to accompany the growth of the private sector, or agriculture.”

Without forgetting that “the essential issue in Cuba is a shortage of goods,” especially food, says Omar Everleny Pérez.

80% of what is consumed on the island is imported and the queues that people make to supply themselves, already recurring before the pandemic, have worsened.

A large number of Cubans wait long hours in front of supermarkets every day since dawn.

‘Market socialism’

The model “cannot continue with the political and ideological bias that society has had in its first 60 years” of revolution, says Pérez, who calls for looking to Vietnam, a model that he considers better adapted to Cuba than the Chinese .

The economic achievements of Vietnam, with the same ideology as Cuba, are due to the “weight they gave to the market and how they included it in the name of their model, a market socialism,” he adds.