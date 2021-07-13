Raúl Castro reappears to monitor anti-government demonstrations

HAVANA.

Raul castro, who in April left the leadership of Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), met on Sunday with his successor Miguel Díaz-Canel to analyze the historical protests registered on that day in various cities and towns of the island, the official newspaper Granma reported on Tuesday.

Castro attended a meeting of Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the PCC, headed by Diaz-Canel, in which the provocations orchestrated by counterrevolutionary elements, organized and financed from USA with purposes destabilizers“said the newspaper.

The members of the highest party body “also addressed the exemplary response of the people to the call of comrade Díaz-Canel to defend the Revolution in the streets, which made it possible to defeat the subversive actions,” added Granma, the party’s news agency.

Shouting “we are hungry”, “freedom” and “down with the dictatorship”, thousands of Cubans spontaneously took to the streets on Sunday in various cities of the island to protest the economic crisis, which has been aggravated by food and medicine shortages.

We are calling on all the revolutionaries in the country, the communists, to take to the streets wherever these provocations are going to take place, from now on and in all these days. And face them decisively, firmly, with courage, “Diaz-Canel called on Sunday.

Raúl Castro, who took the reins of the country since his brother Fidel fell ill in 2006, retired in April during the eighth Congress of the Communist Party, in which Díaz-Canel replaced him as First Secretary of the Communist Party, the highest position of power. on the island.

Without Internet

Cuban authorities cut off access to major social media platforms for a second day to try to stop the flow of information in the face of anti-government demonstrations, a web monitoring organization said.

Data from the London-based group NetBlocks showed outages since Monday on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and also on some Telegram servers.

The government can disrupt access through the state-owned ETECSA (Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba) and the only mobile communications service Cubacel, according to NetBlocks.

NetBlocks said some Cubans were able to get around the restrictions by using virtual private networks or VPNs.

The blockade was similar to the one imposed during protests by the so-called San Isidro Movement (MSI) for artistic freedom in Havana in November 2020, the group said.

jrr