The former president and leader of the ruling Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, sole legal), Raúl Castro, reappeared on Tuesday to direct the return to normality in Cuba, reported the island’s state television, where according to authorities the epidemic is already controlled of COVID-19.

This is the second time that images of the veteran leader appear in the official press – the first was in mid-April – since the beginning of the health crisis in the country almost three months ago.

In contrast, other “historical figures of the Cuban Revolution” such as José Ramón Machado Ventura (89) and Ramiro Valdés (88) have increased their appearances -also with a mask- in work activities in recent weeks, despite being considered within the group risk of the coronavirus due to its advanced age.

In the video transmitted today, Castro is seen in apparent good health, dressed in his traditional green uniform and a face mask, leading the meeting of the Political Bureau of the PCC that addressed the launch of the “post-COVID recovery- 19 “.

The former president, who has just turned 89, was flanked by President Miguel Díaz-Canel and his number two in the political group, Machado Ventura.

According to the note, the meeting decided “the measures to be implemented in the three phases that the first stage of the gradual process will have” of de-escalation in the country, which on Tuesday added only five new cases of COVID-19 and served 10 consecutive days no deaths from the virus.

As usual, the television report did not include Castro’s words nor did it detail the content of the plan for the return to normality on the island, which will be released next Thursday.

ABSENT PRESENCE

Last June 3 Raúl Castro celebrated what is planned to be his last birthday at the head of the almighty Communist Party, without public appearances and with a Cuba in the midst of a tense economic situation, aggravated by the effects of the pandemic.

Despite his absence, his name constantly resonates in the announcements of the main figures of the Cuban Government, who ensure that each important decision is approved by the veteran leader.

The youngest of the Castros has spaced his public appearances since in April 2018 the head of state passed to Díaz-Canel, the first Cuban president who has not had the Castro surname in almost sixty years.

As he himself has assured, Castro plans to leave his post at the head of the PCC in 2021, with which he is expected to withdraw from public life, as his brother, the late Fidel Castro (1926-2016) did at the time.